    Uttarakhand becomes first state to pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

    The Hawk
    February7/ 2024
    Despite opposition calls for scrutiny, the bill is set to make Uttarakhand the first state post-independence to implement such comprehensive legislation.

    Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

    The Bill was introduced in the Assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

    Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

