Uttarakhand Assembly: Indira Hridayesh Elected As Leader Of Oppn

Dehradun: Congress veteran and MLA Indira Hridayesh was on Sunday elected as the Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly. Resides Hridayesh, Karan Mahara, Pritam Singh and Govind Singh Kunjwal were in the race for the key position.

Senior Congress leaders including Harish Rawat and state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay had shortlisted four names from the 11 MLAs after an extensive round of discussion.

76-year-old Hridayesh has been active in politics since early 1970s and has held a number of senior positions including that of finance minister in the previous Congress government. (ANI)