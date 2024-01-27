Uttarakhand Assembly Set to Approve Uniform Civil Code

Amidst anticipation, the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand prepares to pass the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the upcoming assembly session. The Ranjana Prakash Desai committee, tasked with assessing the implications, is set to submit its report by February 2 or 3. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, in a Republic Day address, revealed plans for a special session post-report submission.

New Delhi: The upcoming legislative assembly session in Uttarakhand, which is set to begin on February 5th is expected to see the BJP led government pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. A committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been formed to assess the implications of this decision. Is anticipated to submit its report around February 2nd or 3rd.



While the government has announced the assembly session they haven't provided a reason for calling it. However Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami mentioned in his address on the eve of Republic Day that the five member panel will soon submit their report. Subsequently a special session of the state assembly will be convened to enforce the UCC law across Uttarakhand.



Dhami emphasized that implementing a Uniform Civil Code would establish a framework governing aspects like marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for individuals belonging to all religions. He expressed optimism that this move would promote harmony and eliminate discrimination based on gender.



Originally scheduled for submission on January 26th there has been an extension granted to the Desai committees work. As a result their report is now expected by February 2nd. It's worth noting that senior BJP leaders are likely to prioritize the UCC leading up, to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

This legislation along with the disputed guidelines of the Citizenship Amendment Act occupies a place on the partys political agenda.



Once it is approved in Uttarakhand it is expected that BJP governed states, like Gujarat and Assam will also pass Bills in their respective assemblies.