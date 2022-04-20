Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: BJP Manifesto Likely To Be Released By Jan 25; Big Announcements For Women, Youth Expected

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its election manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls by January 25.According to party sources, the public opinion that came from 70 assembly constituencies from the ballot boxes is yet to be analysed. After one or two meetings it will be finalized.This time the party has also sent a ballot box in every assembly constituency to take public opinion in the manifesto, through which public opinion is being taken for the manifesto. In the next few days, all these will also be compiled by the party and handed over to the manifesto committee. After which the final form of the manifesto can get shape in the next few meetings.The sources said that in the election manifesto, the party can make a special announcement for women and youth. The BJP is preparing on a large scale for the assembly elections.The party is preparing its manifesto keeping all the sections of people in mind with the inclusion of subjects like women, youth, farmers, employment, agriculture and tourism.The manifesto is being prepared on the theme of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas".It is believed that the party can announce its manifesto for its elections by January 25, in which women and youth will be especially in focus.So far, about four meetings of the manifesto have been held.Party sources are saying that most of the work of the manifesto which was presented in the last assembly elections has been done. Now, the party is preparing this manifesto keeping in the current circumstances. So that by choosing the right issues, they can win the election.In the last assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand.The party's effort is to break the traditional track of Uttarakhand and to form the government once again and for this purpose BJP is working on its manifesto.Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. —ANI