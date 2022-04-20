Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: 24 Percent Voting Till 11 AM

Dehradun: Polling in Uttarakhand went on at a brisk pace with around 24 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise by 11 am.





Queues outside polling booths across the state began swelling up as the day advanced and by 11 am polling percentage recorded in different districts stood at around 24 per cent, state election office here said.





Haridwar district where a maximum of 11 seats are located has registered the highest poll percentage of 28 per cent, followed by Udhamsingh Nagar district with 27 per cent polling.





Chief minister Harish Rawat is contesting from two seats -- Haridwar (Rural) and Kichha in Udhamsingh Nagar district.





