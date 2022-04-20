Uttarakhand Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation To Next Of Kin Of Officials, Staff Who Lose Lives To COVID-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of the kin of its officials, employees and people who have lost their lives while carrying out their duties during coronavirus outbreak.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said, "Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to the next of the kin of the government officials, government employees and all corona warriors who may lose their lives while carrying out their duties during the coronavirus."

State Finance Secretary Amit Negi said the same compensation also applies to media persons.

"The compensation will also be given to the next of the kin of media persons in Uttarakhand if they get infected while carrying out their duties during the coronavirus," Negi said.

The state finance secretary stated that if any government officials, employees or media persons are infected with the virus then their treatment cost will be borne by the state government.

In addition to that, the state government also announced that it will release Rs. 10 crore from the Chief Minister's relief fund to the state medical education department in wake of coronavirus. ANI