Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal Gets Himself Tested For COVID-19

Dehradun (The Hawk): After the President of the Krishi Utpadan Mandi Samiti Rishikesh tested positive for Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal also got himself tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. Subodh Uniyal had held a review meeting on 10 June which had also been attended by the Rishikesh Mandi Samti President. In view of the rising cases at the Dehradun Sabzi Mandi, Subodh Uniyal had issued instructions for random sampling at the Rishikesh Mandi Samiti complex. A team of the health department had taken samples of 97 people on June 13. The report on 17 June confirmed of Coronavirus in 7 people including the Mandi Samiti President. Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal had taken a meeting related to COVID-19 which had been attended by the President of the Mandi Samiti. Minister Subodh Uniyal said that he got himself tested for Coronavirus as a precautionary measure. The health department team took his sample at his home. The Minister said that his test report has not been issued.





