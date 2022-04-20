Uttarakhand Adds 728 New nCoV Cases, Tally Goes Up To 17277

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 17,277 Thursday as 728 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 11,775 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,215. The state's toll rose to 228 as nine more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 59. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 251. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus come down to 68.15 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 175, whereas Dehradun, Nainital, U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Almora and Pithoragarh followed with no less horrifying 150, 122, 77, 49, 45, 44 and 38 respectively. That apart, 14 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 7 Rudraprayag, 3 each in Champawat and Pauri Garhwal and 1 in Chamoli.







