Uttarakhand Adds 66 COVID-19 Cases Today, Tally Rises To 2,947

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 66 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,947 on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 2,317 cured and recovered patients while 562 active cases are there in the state. Fortyone deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 27. The number of patients treated and cured today was 86. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 78.62 percent. District Nainital led with 22 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with 20 cases.







