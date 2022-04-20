Uttarakhand Adds 45 COVID-19 Cases Today, Tally Rises To 3,417

























Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 45 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,417 on Saturday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,718 cured and recovered patients while 623 active cases are there in the state. A total of 46 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 30. The number of patients treated and cured today was 12. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 79.54 percent. District Dehradun led with an annoying 21 cases, whereas U S Nagar followed it with 14 cases. Haridwar and Almora reported 3 cases each, Tehri Garhwal 2 and Rudraprayag and Chamoli one each.