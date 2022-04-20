Uttarakhand Adds 32 COVID-19 Cases Today, Tally Rises To 2,823

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 32 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,823 on Sunday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 2,018 cured and recovered patients while 749 active cases are there in the state. 38 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 18. The number of patients treated and cured today was 106. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 71.48 percent. District Nainital is still leading with 14 cases, whereas Dehradun follows it with 9 cases.







