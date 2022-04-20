Uttarakhand's Song Dam Gets Environmental Clearance

Dehradun: The Centre on Wednesday gave environmental clearance to the long-awaited Song dam project in Uttarakhand.

Thanking Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar for clearing the project, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said it will ensure an adequate supply of gravity-based drinking water to people in Dehradun and its suburbs. The work on the project will start soon, Rawat said, adding that it will also help in generating electricity and irrigating fields. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the Song dam will be 148 metre high and spread over nearly 76 hectare. —PTI