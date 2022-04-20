    Menu
    Uttarakhand's Scenic 'Valley Of Flowers' Reopens

    April20/ 2022


    Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli reopened for visitors. Numbers of exotic flowers can be best viewed between the months of May and October. "This season we have 50 species of flowers. Tourists to be allowed based on negative RT-PCR report and have to abide by COVID-appropriate behavior," says Amit Kanwar, DFO, Kedarnath Wildlife Division. —ANI

