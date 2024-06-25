Uttarakhand's Preparations For Implementing Three New Criminal Laws Completed: CS Radha Raturi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's preparations for the three new criminal laws to be implemented across the country from July 1 this year have been completed. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi gave this information on Tuesday in a video conferencing with all the states under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary, Government of India.

Radha Raturi said that the Uttarakhand government has made full preparations for the implementation of the three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023.

"After the passage of the new criminal laws, we have coordinated with the Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and 50 officers from PTC/ATC and other training centres have been given a master trainer course in Ghaziabad and Jaipur. Along with this, the Uttarakhand Police Handbook has been prepared, based on which all the courses are being conducted. In this, a method has been prepared to read the major laws in a simple way. A copy of which is being distributed to all police officers/employees," Radha Raturi said.

Raturi also informed that in a short period, training was decentralised at the district level. Such employees, who do not have direct interference in the police investigation, have been given training in online mode, for which an online module was prepared, that is AI-based.

She said that about 1,000 recruit constables of Civil Police/PAC operating in RTCs have been given three days of training. Apart from this, about 500 head constables have also been given training on new criminal laws for promotion. All IPS officers and Senior Superintendents of Police were given training by the Assistant Professor of National Law University, New Delhi. Training has been done in both offline and online mode for training on new criminal laws. All police personnel have been registered on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar and other Home Department officials were present at the meeting. —ANI