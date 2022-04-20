Uttarakhand's Pauri District On The Edge After Man Is Arrested For Raping A Cow

Dehradun: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a cow at Pauri district's Satpuli town where tension prevailed as right-wing outfits forced a shutdown of the market and staged a protest at the local police station.

ABVP and Bajrang Dal activists hit the streets as the news about the arrest of the man spread through the hill town on Wednesday, Pauri SSP Jagat Ram Joshi told PTI.

They forced a shutdown of Satpuli market and also vandalised a furniture shop owned by the accused, he said. Later the protestors gheraoed the Satpuli police station demanding action against the accused.