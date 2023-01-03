    Menu
    Uttarakhand's Paatlidun Safari Lodge Emerges As A Top Choice For Celebrity Vacations

    The Hawk
    January3/ 2023

    New Delhi: Paatlidun Safari Lodge, located in the lush green flora and fauna of Uttarakhand, has recently become a popular destination for celebrities seeking a luxurious and peaceful retreat away from the paparazzi. Located close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the lodge offers a chance for guests to witness tuskers at night and wild boars digging up the grounds.

    Celebrities who have visited the lodge include Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Milind Soman, Eijaz Khan & Pavitra, Ritu Shivpuri, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Raina, Kumar Vishwas, and many more. They have all praised the lodge's luxurious rooms, including custom-designed cottage suites with private pools, cozy sit-outs, open-air showers, and vintage furniture. The lodge also offers a roof-top sky bed, allowing guests to sleep under a star-studded night sky and wake up to the sounds of the forest coming to life.

    The trust that celebrities have placed in Paatlidun Safari Lodge is a testament to the property's commitment to providing top-quality hospitality and immersive nature experiences. From the comfort of their cottage suites to the beauty of the surrounding jungle, Paatlidun Safari Lodge offers a truly unforgettable staycation experience. Overall, Paatlidun Safari Lodge provides a unique blend of luxury and immersion in nature for its celebrity guests, making it a perfect staycation destination. —ANI

