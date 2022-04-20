Uttarakhand's Doiwala Set To Become Cynosure Of Development

Dehradun: Despite being represented by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat twice in the past from 2002 to 2012, Uttarakhand''s Doiwala legislative constituency remained an area devoid of development in the state.

After losing from the Raipur seat in the 2012 Assembly election, Rawat shifted back to Doiwala in 2017 and won with a comfortable margin and also became the Chief Minister. And all of a sudden, Doiwala became a VIP constituency after Rawat got elected to the top job.

And now, a host of new projects are being set up in Doiwala that has opened new areas of development in the region. From a National Law University in Ranipokhari, to a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Harrawala, nearly half a dozen key projects are being set up in Doiwala.

The Chief Minister on Friday laid the foundation stone for a coast guard recruitment centre at Kuanwala. It will be the country''s fifth coast guard recruitment centre after Noida, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. The building will be construct at a a cost of Rs 42 crore.

Last year, the then Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Ananth Kumar had inaugurated the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) at Doiwala. Kumar also laid the foundation stone for a separate Skill Development and Technical Support Centre (CSTS) in the constituency.

The Chief Minister is also developing a Suryadhar irrigation reservoir in Doiwala which he said would also be turned into a tourist destination. "A Chief Minister always tries to bring most of the top projects to his constituency only. So Doiwala is being rewarded for being a VIP constituency," said a top government official.