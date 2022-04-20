Uttarakhand's COVID Tally Climbs To 3,785, 104 More Cases Detected

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a sharp increase of 104 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,785 on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,948 cured and recovered patients while 754 active cases are there in the state. A total of 50 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 33. The number of patients treated and cured today was 81. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 77.89 percent. District Dehradun led with a frightening 52 cases, whereas Nainital followed it with no less disturbing 24 cases. Apart from the above, Uttarkashi reported 8 cases, Pithoragarh 7, Haridwar 5, U S Nagar 4 and Champawat and Pauri Garhwal 1 each.







