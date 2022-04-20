Uttarakhand's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 3,373 With 68 More Positive Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 68 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,373 on Friday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,706 cured and recovered patients while 592 active cases are there in the state. A total of 46 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 29. The number of patients treated and cured today was 34. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 80.23 percent. District U S Nagar led with outrageous 41 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with 11 cases. Haridwar reported 7 cases, Nainital 4 and Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi one each.











