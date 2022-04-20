Uttarakhand's Agony Continues Unabated, More Mortalities, More Corona Cases

Dehradun, Haridwar & Nainital Continue To Be The Culprits

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a shocking upsurge of 145 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,445 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,399 cured and recovered patients while 1,948 active cases are there in the state. A total of 60 deaths (today's toll 3) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 50. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is a lowly 62.42 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with an awe-evoking 68 cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed it with no less frightening 32 and 31 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 7 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 4 in Tehri Garhwal and 3 in Almora.







