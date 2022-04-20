Uttarakhand's 'Modi Trail' To Begin In Summer

Dehradun: In a attempt to attract more tourists to the hill state, the Uttarakhand government is planning to start a 'Modi Trail that will take tourists to offbeat destinations, especially those popularized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trail will be connecting the Rudra Cave in Kedarnath where the Prime Minister had meditated in May last year. It will then move to locations in Corbett National Park where he where he shot a wildlife documentary with Bear Grylls, the famous British TV personality.

The Tourism Department is exploring options and possibilities of connecting these spots by air from Ramnagar to Kedarnath via Dehradun.

Last month, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had directed his officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to analyze the expenses that would be required to turn this project into a reality.

He stated that there are plans to develop a trail in the name of the Prime Minister who has contributed a lot to the promotion of wildlife and tourism in the state. He also stated that meetings with the Forest Minister and other officials will be conducted to execute the details.

The minister further said that forest guides at Corbett National Park and tourist guides at Kedarnath would be equipped with a mobile application, which will be specially developed to familiarize them with the locations where Modi spent time and did some activities.

The Ramnagar helipad in the hill state will be used to ferry tourists from Kedarnath via Dehradun. He also mentioned that tourists from all around the globe would be able to make bookings via the Tourism Department's official website.

Moreover, information would also be made available at the bungalows and rest houses of the Tourism Department, which are located on the said route.

The Modi Trail is likely to start from the next season of Char Dham Yatra which is in summer.

–IANS