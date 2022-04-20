Uttar Pradesh: Woman, minor dragged from car, gangraped; family looted by bandits

Two women members of a family, including a minor, were allegedly raped by a gang of bandits near Dostpur village here, police said on Sunday. A family was on its way from Noida to Shahjahanpur when they were waylaid by bandits after their car was hit by a blunt object. They dragged the women, including a 13-year-old girl, to a nearby field and raped them while the men were tied with ropes, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said. They were also looted of their cash, jewellery and mobile phones, he said. One of the family members, who managed to untie the ropes, reported the matter to police, Krishna said. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was lodged against five accused, he said. SHO Ramsen of Kotwali Dehat was relieved from the charge of the case and attached with Police Lines here after police reported his negligence in the case, the SSP said. Three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, he added.