Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl who alleged she was raped in a primary school found dead in Badaun

Badaun: A 14-year-old girl was found dead on Thursday, two days after she alleged that three men had raped her in a primary school Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, ANI reported. Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said the girl had committed suicide after an initial medical examination ruled that she was not sexually assaulted, News18 reported.

The girl's brother has accused the police of trying to cover up the crime to "shield the culprits". According to a report in ABP, the police has dismissed her complaint.

Her family had alleged that three men had abducted her at gunpoint on Monday night when she had stepped out of the house to urinate in the open, News18 reported. In her complaint, the girl claimed that they took her to a government-run school and raped her. She was found unconscious there.

Kumar said that they were awaiting the results of the postmortem examination and that an initial investigation had indicated that the accused and the girl knew and were communicating with each other. "We received a complaint on August 21 after which a case of gangrape was registered," Kumar said. "The investigation is being done keeping all points in mind."



