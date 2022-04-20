Uttar Pradesh: Man Stabs Younger Brother to Death for Wearing His Jeans Without Permission

Lucknow: In what is believed to be a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh stabbed his younger brother to death allegedly after an argument over a pair of jeans. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Tharwai village in Allahabad on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Surendra while the accused has been identified as Rajendra. According to a report by police, a case has been registered into the matter, while the culprit Rajendra is on the run.

The Police authorities have seized the murder weapon and the victim's body was sent for post-mortem. More details about the murder will surface when the post-mortem reports are out. Reports inform that after stabbing his younger brother to death, Rajendra fled from the scene and has been absconding since then.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Allahabad, Nitin Tiwari was quoted by India Today saying that the police reached the spot immediately after being informed about the incident. "Surendra died while he was being taken to the hospital. A case has been filed and the police have recovered the knife used in the murder. We will arrest the accused soon", Tiwari added.

The family members in their statement to Police mentioned that Surendra was wearing his elder brother Rajendra's jeans without his permission. This resulted in a war of words between the two and losing his temper, Rajendra stabbed Surendra and fled from the spot.

