Uttar Pradesh: 24 shops gutted in Kath Bazar's blaze in Firozabad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Around 24 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad early Sunday morning, officials said.

The official further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the blaze.

Sarvesh Kumar Mishra (SP City) said they received the information about an hour ago that a fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area where furniture work is carried out.

"It was a big fire...The fire is yet to be controlled. The area has been evacuated. There is no information on any casualty yet. Around 24 shops have been gutted in the fire," SP Mishra said.

Upon receiving the word, fire tenders were deployed to the scene and started operations to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said.

More details awaited.

—ANI