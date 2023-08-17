Uttar Pradesh Will Exceed $1 Trillion Economy Target Under CM Yogi: VK Singh

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh will not only achieve the target of a one trillion dollar economy but even exceed it, said Union Minister of State for Road Transport, State Roads and Civil Aviation, General VK Singh on Wednesday.

Releasing the book “UP @ Trillion Campaign: Uttar Pradesh Towards Strong Economy” at JNU Convention Center, he added that the law and order situation in the state has improved remarkably, creating a conducive environment for investment and that a significant amount of investment has started coming to the state. Singh further pointed out that the state has also progressed significantly in the last nine years on the infrastructural front and the state is undergoing transformation of sorts.

Continuing his speech, General VK Singh stated that India is moving towards becoming a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For the development of India, it is necessary for Uttar Pradesh to be economically strong. UP is the most populous state in the country. The condition of UP before Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state is not hidden from anyone. The law and order situation was worse. Investors were moving out of state. UP was backward in terms of development and, therefore, was called a Bimaru State. After becoming the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath improved the law and order situation, whose positive results are now coming to the fore. The investors who had lost trust in UP and migrated to other states to invest are returning to UP to invest again”, VK Singh remarked.

“In Yogi Raj, UP has emerged from the category of Bimaru state to become a leading state of the country. Today, if UP has jumped from 12th position to second in the Ease of Doing Business ranking, the full credit for this goes to Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi has eradicated corruption from UP. Schools have been rejuvenated. Today the children of government schools in UP also speak in English” he further pointed out.

Singh said that the whole world saw the power of UP during the Corona period. When 26 lakh labourers came to UP, the UP government not only took them to their homes but also made arrangements for employment for them. The One District, One Product scheme of the Yogi Government has created new employment opportunities for skilled workers in the districts. Speaking at the event, President of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, Prof Ram Bahadur Rai said that Yogi Adityanath has successfully removed the tag of Bimaru state from UP by removing obstacles coming in the way of development. He added that a better investment environment has been created in UP today and all-round development is taking place under the leadership of CM Yogi, describing it as the reason for the overwhelming support that the CM enjoys from people in his second term. “Yogi Adityanath is completing that revolution of development, which former Chief Minister of UP Sampoornanand ji had talked about in his book”, he stated. Prof Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi, Prof Dipendra Nath, Acting Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Sanjeev Nischal, Director of S Attention Research Center, Bangalore and Editor of the book, Prof. Poonam Kumari also presented their views in the programme. —ANI