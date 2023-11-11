Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister flags off Shobha Yatra at Ayodhya kickstarting Deepavali festivities

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Deepavali in Ayodhya on Saturday.



The state Tourism Minister said that more than 50 envoys will be witnesses to Sanatan culture as they participate in the Deepavali festivities.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh Governor, Chied Minister will be present. Moreover, envoys from more than 50 countries will attend this event today and will be witnesses to this 'Sanatan' culture," he said, speaking to ANI.



Speaking about lighting 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats in Ayodhya to break the world record, the Minister said, "Every year we create and break our own previous record in the lighting of diyas during Deepotsav."



"When Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister from 2017, we have been celebrating the Deepotsav at Ayodhya. The Tablueu procession will start from here. Along with this, the Deepotsav programme will start," he added.



The tableau procession from Saket Degree College depicting the craftsmanship of artisans throughout the state will reach Ram Katha Park at 2.30 pm.

In the procession, there will be seven tableaus from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and one Ram Rath, along with 11 tableaus from the Information Department.



In these tableaux, various stories from the Ramayana have been depicted.Moreover, dancers will present Dhobiya dance from Azamgarh, Kullu Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Gatka and Bhangra dance from Punjab, Garba from Gujarat, Dhol Tasha from Nagpur and several other dance forms from across the country in the procession.

Around 25000 volunteers from Avadh University and the Ayodhya district administration have been roped in to light the diyas at the same time. The team from the Guinness Book of World Records will be counting the lamps with the help of a drone camera.The grand Deepotsav programme in Ayodhya will commence at 3 pm.

The Deepotsav will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Almost all ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government will be present in Ayodhya. After the Deepotsav, a laser show has been organised in the city.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Ayodhya at 2 pm.



The High Commissioners and Ambassadors of more than 50 countries will be included. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also participate in the programme.

"A new record will be created at Deepotsav today. The envoys of more than 50 countries will attend this event today..All hospitals are on alert mode in case any incident takes place due to the bursting of firecrackers" said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.



The Chief Minister will witness the tableau procession at Ram Katha Park. The person performing the role of Lord Ram will reach Ayodhya by helicopter at 3.30 pm following which the Governor and the Chief Minister will coronate him.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform Saryu Aarti at 6.30 pm and inaugurate the festival of lights at Ram Ki Paidi, the series of ghats on the Saryu river bank, at 7.30 pm. The Chief Minister, along with the guests, will witness Ramlila from four countries. Yogi Adityanath will be staying the night at Ayodhya.

—ANI