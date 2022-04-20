Uttar Pradesh To Promote Noida Region As Electronic Hub

Lucknow: To promote Uttar Pradesh as an ideal investment destination, the state government plans to promote Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway on Delhi's outskirts as electronics manufacturing zone.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to promote Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway as electronic manufacturing zone. Country-specific industrial parks will be set up, which will virtually act as a home away from home for the foreign companies," additional chief secretary (IT and Electronics) Sanjiv Saran told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh, especially Noida and Greater Noida, enjoys advantage as a manufacturing hub owing to its large pool of skilled labour and proximity to the national capital. "India's software export is to the tune of USD 160 billion. Of this, Noida and Greater Noida alone account for 6 per cent," Saran said. He also said that the state is already home to 45 per cent of the mobile manufacturing in India.

"Out of the 38 manufacturing units of mobile phones in the country, Noida and Greater Noida single-handedly boast to hosting 13 of them. These units contribute 50 per cent or 11.25 crore handsets that are sold in the country," he said.

Besides, there are 58 companies based in Noida and Greater Noida which manufacture mobile phones and accessories and components such as chargers, earphones and headphones, Saran said.

The region is also home to many major brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Intex. Exuding confidence that UP will lead from the front in this sector in days to come, he said, "Looking at the favourable environment, mobile manufacturers are keen to set up their production here not only to cater to Indian markets but to export to neighbouring countries also."

Mobile and electronic manufacturing is believed to be the way forward and UP seems to be leading it from the front, he .