Uttar Pradesh To Digitise Land Maps In 70 Districts

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet yesterday (9 October) approved digitalisation of land maps, with state power minister Shrikant Sharma saying those were in a very bad condition and needed proper preservation.

The Cabinet, in a meeting presided by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, gave nod to digitalisation of land maps in 70 districts of the state, Sharma said. Rs 5.21 crore have been made available for the digitisation work, he said, adding the maps will be available online and help check malpractices in a big way. This will be of a great help to the farmers and others in the state, the minister said. The cabinet has also decided on one-time settlement of non-performing loans of farmers with cooperative banks, state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. PTI