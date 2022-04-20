    Menu
    Uttar Pradesh schools to now remain closed till April 11

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the closure of Classes 1 to 8 in all schools till April 11, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

    On March 30, the state government had ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4.

    The Yogi Adityanath government has laid strict instructions to follow the Covid protocols in schools for Classes 9 to 12.

    The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state has caused a panic situation among the people.

    During the meeting on Friday, Adityanath said the RT-PCR testing should be compulsorily done in suspected cases of Covid-19.

    He also ordered officials concerned to increase the number of tests in the state.

