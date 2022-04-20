Uttar Pradesh Reports Record COVID-19 Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 6,777 COVID-19 cases, while 77 more people died due to the disease, the state health department said.

With this, the state''s infection tally has reached 2,66,283 and the death toll mounted to 3,920.

Lucknow reported 17 of the new deaths, followed by nine in Kanpur, the health bulletin issued by the state government said.

Deoria and Shahjahanpur recorded four deaths each and Prayagraj, Varanasi and Muzaffarnagar three each. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the state registered 6,777 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of them, Lucknow reported 999 cases, Kanpur 433, Gorakhpur 364 and Prayagraj 301.

Other districts which recorded new cases are Gautam Buddh Nagar (220), Aligarh (199), Ghaziabad (180), Saharanpur (156), Varanasi (152), Meerut (140), Moradabad (128), Bareilly (126), Barabanki (121), Jhansi (113) and Shahjahanpur (101).

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Saturday. The state now has 61,625 active COVID-19 cases, Prasad said. Till now, 2,00,738 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease. He said the state tested 1,55,946 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday. —PTI