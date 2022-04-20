    Menu
    Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 new COVID-19 cases

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.

    According to Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary ( Health), the state saw 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

