Uttar Pradesh Records 136 More Covid Deaths, 1,175 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: With 136 more Covid fatalities reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 21,031, while the tally reached 16,96,325 after 1,175 more people tested positive for the infection on Friday.

Of the 136 new deaths, 20 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 12 from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Lucknow, eight from Allahabad and six each from Shahjahanpur and Ayodhya, among others, a health department bulletin issued here said.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Meerut, 71 from Kushinagar, 53 from Gautam Budhnagar, 51 from Muzaffarnagar, 48 from Gorakhpur, 41 each from Agra and Varanasi, and 40 from Lucknow, it said. In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,646 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,52,417.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 97.4 per cent. The count of active cases in the state stands at 22,877, of which 12,921 are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Over 3.18 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of samples tested so far to more than 5.07 crore. A government official said the ''Sero survey'' got underway in the state on Friday under which blood samples will be collected till June 11.

Around 62,000 samples will be collected in all the 75 districts of the state which will be studied for determining the future strategy, the official said.

A health department spokesman said the state is moving in the direction of achieving the set goal of administering one crore vaccination doses in one month under ''Mission June', with more than 3.82 lakh doses given on June 3. Madhya Pradesh ranked second with over 3.64 lakh jabs followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a massive vaccination drive "Mission June" in UP to administer one crore doses in 30 days.

It was estimated that the state government would have to administer at least 3.4 lakh doses a day to reach the massive target. The state, which has set up special vaccination centres for guardians of children below 12 years of age, will also start special vaccination centres for women from Monday, the spokesman added. —PTI