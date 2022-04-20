Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board Orders Suspension Of Work In 123 Industrial Units

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered suspension of work in 123 industrial units, including eight sugar mills, in Muzaffarnagar district till November 14.

The step has been taken on the directive of the National Green Tribunal as these units have been violating pollution control norms, an official of the state pollution control board said.

Meanwhile, registration of 10 to 15-years-old vehicles in the district have been cancelled to curb pollution. Also around 200 vehicles have been fined for violating pollution control norms, a transport department official said.