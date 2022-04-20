Uttar Pradesh Police To Drop Women At Late Hours

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police will drop women travelling alone late at night to their destination to ensure their safety from Tuesday. If any woman is alone on the streets from 10 pm to 6 pm, she can dial 112. The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) with women police personnel will drop her to her destination, Director General of Police O P Singh on Monday told PTI.

The PRV will also escort women driving scooters, if need arises, he said. A similar initiative has been implemented in Sikkim and Punjab.

The move comes days after a veterinarian in Hyderabad was raped and murdered and a rape victim burnt alive by five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, in Unnao. Meanwhile, Yogi government also took measures to ensure timely justice by clearing a proposal to set up 218 fast-track courts for hearing cases pertaining to crimes against children and rapes.

State law minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over crimes against women. "The UP Cabinet has decided that for hearing of cases of rapes and crimes committed on children, 218 fast-track courts will be set up. Of these, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which POCSO Act has been slapped," he said.