Uttar Pradesh police arrest man for spreading rumours about coronavirus on WhatsApp

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a man here in Bahariya for allegedly spreading rumours about coronavirus through WhatsApp. The man has been identified as Mohammad Saheed, police said.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam for spreading misinformation on social media about deaths caused by COVID-19. According to the police, Mansooron social media had tried to spread panic by exaggerating the number of casualties

VDO.AI

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)