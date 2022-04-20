Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamala Rani Varun succumbs to COVID-19

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has announced a state mourning after the demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamala Rani Varun. The minister, aged 62, died of Coronavirus on Sunday.

She had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 18.

The council of minister held a condolence meeting and observed a two-minute silence on the occasion. The cremation will take place in Kanpur later in the day.

According to an official statement issued by Prof. R.K. Dhiman, director SGPGIMS, the minister had comorbidities in form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

"She had bilateral pneumonia at admission and was shifted to ICU on the day of admission itself because of high oxygen requirement. Later, she required non-invasive ventilation (NIV) with high oxygen requirements.

—IANS