Uttar Pradesh man shot dead in Aligarh market over Rs 200

Aligarh: A 30-year-old man was shot dead in a crowded market in Civil Lines area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after he allegedly refused to lend Rs 200 to an acquaintance, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ansar Ahmad, was a father of three and owned a tyre repair shop at Shamshad Market under Civil Lines Police Station. He was killed on Saturday by Asif, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Kumar told reporters that the accused is a drug addict and managed to flee the spot after committing the crime.

On Saturday, Asif had approached Ahmad wanting to lend his motorcycle, however, the request was turned down, police said.

Later in the day, the accused again landed at Ahmad's shop and demanded Rs 200 from him. As soon as the victim refused, Asif took out a countrymade pistol from his pocket and shot Ahmad in the head.

He then grabbed a two-wheeler parked nearby and escaped, police said.

—PTI