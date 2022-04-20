Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested For Throwing Acid On Two Women

Pithoragarh: A spurned lover was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a married woman and her relative over a week ago, police said today.

Guddu was arrested from New Delhi's Chandni Chowk area yesterday by a Pithoragarh Police team, SP, Pithoragarh, Ajay Joshi said.

Guddu, who hails from Pilibhit district of UP and works as a painter in Lohaghat town of Champawat district, threw acid on Parveen and her relative Nazima on December 19 when the former spurned his proposal to marry him as she was already married to one Shakir, the SP said.

Guddu wanted to teach Parveen a lesson but both women got injured as they were sitting together in the sun at the time of the incident, he said. The condition of Parveen, who received 30 per cent burns, is improving, he said, adding Nazima is stable.