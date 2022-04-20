Uttar Pradesh Govt Mulls Changes To State Education System, Says Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh govt is mulling significant changes to the state's education system, including conducting examinations under the watch of CCTV cameras, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said.

To begin with, the government has plans to introduce the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT) pattern in examinations conducted by the UP board to bring government school students on par with those in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated institutions, he said during an event at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut.

Sharma said the board would conduct examinations under the watch of CCTV cameras and the dates for the same would be declared before Diwali. Strict measures will be taken to curb cheating and the examinations would be wrapped up within a month, he said.

The UP government will strive to provide stress-free atmosphere to students and a selection board will be constituted to deal with the shortage of teachers. Transparency will be ensured in their transfers and promotions, he said.

Till fresh appointments are made, the retired teachers would continue according to procedures, Sharma said. "The Yogi Adityanath government has announced farm debt waivers and is providing electricity, fertilisers and water to farmers," the minister said. The state government is committed to developing the rain-starved Bundelkhand region on a priority basis, he added.