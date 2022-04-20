Uttar Pradesh Govt Invites People From Jharkhand For Kumbh In Prayagraj

Ranchi: The Uttar Pradesh Government through their Minister of Agriculture Surya Pratap Sahi today extended an invitation to the people of Jharkhand to come and participate in the world's largest spiritual and culture gathering at Kumbh which would be held at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Prayagraj from January 15 to March 4.

Addressing a press conference here today, Mr Shahi said the government has spent a sum of Rs 4,200 crore on infrastructure and facilities development for Kumbh while the previous government for the Kumbh held in 2013 had set a budget of only Rs 1,300 crore and the present allocation was more than three times of the previous budget and many projects undertaken are permanent infrastructure development. He said, a total of 1.20 lakh toilets have been constructed in the mela area.

He said, while the earlier Kumbh Mela was organised on 1,700 hectares of land and this year it would be spread on 3,200 acres and it is expected that 12 crore visitors would be coming to the event. The minister said, it was due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi UNESCO has declared Kumbh as 'An intangible cultural heritage of humanity'. He said, this time representatives of 71 countries have seen the preparations for the event while in February representatives of 192 countries will participate in Kumbh in February.

Mr Sahi said, President Ramnath Govind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have both agreed to participate in the Kumbh. He said that he has also extended invitation to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Governor Draupadi Murmu who have agreed to visit the event.

The minister said, if the state government of Jharkhand demands then a special train for the pilgrims would be provided to the state as arrangements from air road and waterways have been made to bring the people.

He said, apart from that the UP government has purchased 600 modern buses which would be used to ferry the pilgrims and if needed few of those buses will be sent to Jharkhand.

The minister said the 'Sahi Asnans' are scheduled on six days including January 15 and 21 and February 4, 10 19 and March 4. UNI