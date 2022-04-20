Uttar Pradesh government to reopen partially from April 20

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will resume working partially from April 20 as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the extended lockdown till May 3.

Accordingly, government offices will reopen with minimal staff.

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari issued a detailed advisory for offices and industries that will be allowed to start operations in UP, subject to conditions.

These sectors include steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, effluent treatment plants and sugar mills.

However, only manufacturing and industrial units will be permitted to function and not their headquarters or administrative offices.

Government offices, including health services (including AYUSH), will start functioning with minimum staff. "In the first phase, units should work with a minimum staff. In no case they would be allowed to function with over 50 per cent of the total workforce. The permission is being granted only to units and not to their administrative offices. The permission will not be applicable to units located in the hotpots," the government spokesman said. (IANS)