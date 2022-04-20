Uttar Pradesh Government Engineer, Held For Sexually Abusing Children, Sent To CBI Custody

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A special court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Wednesday has sent a state government employee to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday.

"The court has accepted the request made by CBI to them for custodial remand of accused Rambhawan, a junior engineer in the irrigation department. He will remain under CBI custody from 10 am of November 26 to 4 pm of November 30," said Prosecutor, Advocate Manoj Dixit.

Court has also issued an order to the chief medical officer of the prison to follow the coronavirus precautions.

CBI had on November 17 arrested UP irrigation department junior engineer Rambhawan for allegedly sexually abusing around 50 minors. According to CBI the accused was involved in child sexual abuse and sharing or selling, photographs and videos of such material to pedophiles around the world via the darknet online. (ANI)