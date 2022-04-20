Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to meet PM Modi on Friday

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the national capital on Thursday and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid speculations of expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of Assembly elections next year.

The Chief Minister will be in Delhi for two days.

The visit comes after Jitin Prasada switched from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, there is speculation that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh will reshuffle its cabinet soon.

With elections due next year, the BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of outcome of panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The party has also decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government and resolve the issues in the state.

These efforts are also aimed at improving the coordination between the party and the government, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow earlier this week and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the poll-bound state. Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

Many of these leaders had flagged issues like COVID-19 handling, disenchantment among people and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7. (ANI)