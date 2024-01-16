Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins BJP's 'Once Again Modi Government' Wall Writing Initiative

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath actively supports BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing campaign, expressing confidence in a triumphant 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joins in, initiating the program nationwide with a call for BJP workers' active involvement. Karnataka BJP amplifies the campaign, adorning walls with PM Modi's portrait.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively engaged in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing campaign on Tuesday. The campaign, launched in Gorakhpur, saw CM Yogi Adityanath personally contributing by painting the BJP's lotus symbol during the initiation of the 'Wall Writing' program for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



Expressing unwavering confidence in the BJP's triumph, Yogi Adityanath shared his resolution on social media, stating, "Ek baar fir Modi sarkaar, aur is baar Chaar sau paar" (Modi government will win once again, this time it will cross 400). This sentiment reflects the collective resolution of the party towards securing victory in the upcoming elections.



Simultaneously, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kickstarted the 'Wall Writing' initiative for the Lok Sabha elections in Kandhal village, located in Odisha's Deogarh district. During the launch, he emphasized the commencement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections campaign and outlined the objectives of the program. "Our wall writing program is commencing nationwide today, starting with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' on all booths. We aim to engage every BJP worker in this program, making it a resounding success. This slogan serves as a humble appeal to the citizens, expressing the desire for the reformation of the Modi government in 2024, fostering steady development within the country," Pradhan affirmed.



In a parallel development, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a proactive step in the electoral arena by launching a campaign to embellish walls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait and the rallying cry, "Once Again Modi." The campaign, led by BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, signifies an early and assertive move by the party in preparation for the upcoming elections.



Earlier, on Monday, BJP National President JP Nadda initiated the party's wall writing program, symbolizing the party's commitment to the cause with the depiction of the lotus symbol and the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar.' The nationwide campaign aims to resonate with the Indian masses, building anticipation for the return of the Modi government in 2024.

