Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls: Final Phase Voting On Wednesday, Results Seen As Referendum For CM Yogi's Rule

Lucknow: Voting for the third and final phase of civic bodies polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in 26 districts amid tight security arrangements.

The State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal said that 5 Nagar Nigams, 76 Nagar Palikas and 152 Nagar Panchayats will go to polls to elect their mayors and representatives.

"Tight security arrangements have been made for the final phase of polling. Additional security forces have been deployed in sensitive districts and drone cameras would keep an eye on the sensitive polling booths," said the SEC.

Districts where polling will be held include Saharnpur, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Sambhal, Etah, Bareilly, Ferozabad, Oraiyya, Kannauj, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Sitapur, Rae Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Bara Banki, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Mau, Mirzapur and Chandauli.

For the first time all major political parties including the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress are contesting polls on their party symbols. The BSP is contesting local bodies polls on party symbols after 17 years.

Generally, the Chief Ministers avoid campaigning for the ruling party candidates in local bodies polls but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a whirlwind tour of the state holding more than 40 rallies in support of BJP candidates.

For Yogi Adityanath, results of local bodies polls will be a referendum on his eight-month rule in the state and it may also impact crucial Gujarat Assembly polls. The counting of votes will take place on December 1 and results would be declared the same day.