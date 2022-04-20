Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls: Congress To Contest Alone, Confirms State Party Chief Raj Babbar

New Delhi : Congress Party on Monday announced its decision to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh local body elections alone. This comes after the Congress faced a thumping defeat in the state Assembly Elections after forming a coalition with the Samajwadi Party. Confirming this development to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar stated that this decision has been taken after thorough discussions with the leaders and workers of the state.



"Keeping in mind the suggestions of the party leaders and local party workers, the party has decided to contest the local body election alone in the state of Uttar Pradesh," Babbar told ANI. The BJP marked a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 324 seats out of 403, thus dislodging the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) from power.



