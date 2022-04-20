Uttar Pradesh Cabinet To Hold Meeting At Kumbh On January 29

Lucknow: In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will hold a meeting at Allahabad during the ongoing Kumbh in the city on January 29, an official said on January 27. After the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Ministers are likely to take a dip in the Sangam, he said. "On January 29, the UP Cabinet will be holding its meeting at the integrated command and control centre in Kumbh mela area. The meeting is likely to commence at 10.30 am," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI. Mr. Adityanath along with his Council of Ministers will visit Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop.