Uttar Pradesh Already Rejecting Alliance Of 'Bad Governance-Corruption': BJP

Lucknow: Shrugging of the mega road show by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh signalling the official launch of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing the development said the people of the state have already begun to reject the coalition of bad governance and corruption.









"On one side you have the champions of corruption, the Congress and on the other you have Samajwadi Party, the epitome of bad governance. People of UP have been witnessing and experiencing the pain of corruption all these years, which is why they will support BJP, who strives for development," BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI here.





Highlighting the key difference between the newly forged rival alliance and the BJP, he further said that the Congress-SP only wants to stop the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party, while the BJP only wanted to stop corruption.





Addressing his first press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi compared the alliance with the convergence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at `sangam` to form the river Saraswati.





"Our partnership is an answer. This in a way is a merger of Ganga and Yamuna; progress will be witnessed very soon. If we say it in Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s words, this is three `P`-prosperity, progress and peace," he said.Rahul further emphasised that his party`s alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections as "Uttar" (answer) to those playing anger and divisive politics in the country.





"Akhilesh and I don`t just have a political relationship, but also a personal one. Our alliance will truly help Uttar Pradesh," he added.However, earlier in the day, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav dropped a bomb by expressing his anger at the newly forged alliance and announcing his refusal to campaign in UP.





"I am against the alliance formed between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election," Mulayam told ANI.





He further blamed Akhilesh for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members.





ANI

