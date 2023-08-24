Uttar Ganga Water Level Rises In Kanpur, Authorities Issue Alert For Low-Lying Areas

Kanpur: The water level of Ganga river has increased in Kanpur raising the danger of waterlogging in the low-lying areas and villages like Chainpurwa, Gopalpurwa and Baniyapurwa villages.

Currently, the Ganges is flowing at 114.750 meters upstream of Ganga Barrage while 114.55 meters downstream at Kanpur which is likely to rise further as 1,26,978 cusecs of water have been discharged from Narora Dam, as per the irrigation department official. Kanpur District Magistrate Visakh Lyer visited the affected village and took stock of the situation. Iyer interacted with the villagers and instructed Tehsildar to shift them to safer place. All flood outposts have also been alerted as the water level rises. Along with this, flood posts have been activated.

“Food items, medicines, drinking water, lights and other necessary items are being made available in the villages where approach road has washed away or got waterlogged. Officials are also being deployed and asked to take necessary actions,” said Iyer. The chief minister also has ordered to deployment of a team of Tehsil personnel to monitor the situation in the areas which are affected most. Meanwhile, the water level of Ganga in Shuklaganj is at 113.160 metres. —ANI